ISBT yet to be functional

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The much-hyped Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong has remained cocooned even after two months of its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July.

Official documents said only a few buses were ceremonially flagged off from the newly-built ISBT due to the COVID-19 situation.

The documents made it clear that the restrictions on inter-state and inter-district travel have prevented the ISBT from being functional. Officials, however, said a mechanism is in place to start operations once the restrictions are lifted.

The ISBT was sanctioned for ₹48.31-crore by the North Eastern Council on January 28, 2013.

Documents accessed through RTI said the project was expected to be completed in October 2017 (36 months from the date of issue of the final work order).

Soon after the inauguration, the Transport department had handed over the ISBT to the Meghalaya Transport Corporation for making it functional.

The PWD (Roads) had floated the tender and the project was awarded to Dhar Construction.

The terminus has space for parking 200 buses. It will also have shops, waiting areas and other facilities.