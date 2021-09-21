Shops gutted in Tura fire

TURA, Sep 20: Three shops were destroyed on Monday morning in the heart of Hawakhana market of Tura town after a fire broke out from a fast-food joint.

The flames immediately engulfed the entire fast-food joint and spread to two other shops with wooden structure.

To make matters worse, one of the gas cylinders inside the shop exploded, sending out flames and flinging debris. Fortunately, with timely intervention of firefighters, the blaze was tamed and no one was injured the incident.