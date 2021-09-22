People of J&K have great faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 : Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani, on her visit to Jammu and Kashmir said that the people of the union territory have great faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government is eager to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Smriti Irani is on a two-day visit to Budgam as part of the Central Government’s Special Initiative for the Union Territory of Kashmir.

Smriti Irani said, “Everyone I met today has faith in Prime Minister Modi and we are eager to fulfill the promises made by the central government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Union Minister said that 31,000 smartphones have been distributed to 28,000 Anganwadi centres operating in Jammu and Kashmir and around Rs 9 crore has been given as monetary relief to eligible women and children in the Union Territory under the Poshan Abhiyan scheme.

She appreciated and thanked the efforts of the district administration for the measures taken to provide their services despite the challenging circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During her visit, Smriti Irani also laid the foundation stone for upgradation of 10 km road from Budgam-Mamat-Handjan to be constructed by NABARD at a cost of Rs 5.85 crore.