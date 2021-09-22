Protest in SGH after unvaccinated students denied entry into college

TURA, Sep 21: Irked by the decision of the college authorities to exclude them from the just-resumed offline classes, close to a hundred unvaccinated students of the Captain Williamson Memorial Government College in Baghmara, South Garo Hills, led by local rights body — Constitutional Rights Forum — on Tuesday, held a sit-in outside the college demanding that they be made a part of the classes.

The Constitutional Rights Forum is a local rights body led by GSU leader from Mindikgre, Greneth M Sangma, which has earlier too raised its voice against the alleged forced vaccination of citizens in the district. Interestingly, the forum has also filed an FIR against West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh and the West Garo Hills District Sports Officer for holding the Independence Day Run recently allegedly without maintaining social distancing protocols.

Tuesday’s sit-in was organised by the forum after complaints were received from as many as 97 unvaccinated students who were allegedly denied entry into college.

The students maintain that the COVID vaccination is not mandatory but voluntary and claimed that the move of the college authority to debar them from offline classes is a violation of their fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, the forum has also submitted a complaint in this regard to South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner demanding necessary action against the college authority.

“The Supreme Court has notified that the vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. So far there are no such terms and conditions issued by the government to restrict them from entering the college and the classroom based on whether they are vaccinated on not vaccinated. The move by the college authority will have a huge impact on the students during their graduation,” Greneth said while demanding appropriate action against the authority.