Assam Cong to serve show-cause notices to workers for “anti-party activities”

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to issue show-cause notices to some party workers who were allegedly found indulging in anti-party activities in the Assam Assembly elections held earlier this year.

The APCC had received strong allegations against 212 Congress workers, who were found indulging in anti-party activities in the Assembly elections, with as many as 15 DCCs (district Congress committees) submitting their allegations separately with documentary proof.

In a statement, Congress MLA and chairman of disciplinary action committee of APCC, Bharat Chandra Narah here on Thursday informed that a high-level inquiry committee, constituted by the APCC to look into the matter, has already examined the charges levelled against the workers and decided to issue show-cause notices against those found to have helped Opposition candidates directly or indirectly in the Assembly elections.

“The recipients will be asked to submit within 15 days their replies in their support, highlighting the cause why disciplinary action shall not be taken against them by the committee,” Narah said in the statement.

Of the 212 Congress workers who are alleged to have indulged in anti-party activities, 51 of them are from Lakhimpur district, 29 from Karimganj district, 26 from Dhubri district, 25 from Tinsukia district while 19 workers are from Kamrup (Metro) district.

The Congress had managed to win just 29 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The party, which was leading a “grand alliance” in the polls, was restricted to just five seats in Upper Assam.