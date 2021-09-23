BJP raises PHC issues with health official

TURA, Sept 23: The BJP from Tura has written to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) urging that issues and shortcomings being faced in various PHCs under the district as well as those of the Tura Civil Hospital be looked into at the earliest.

In its complaint to the official, the party highlighted various problems being faced by the people at Asanang PHC, Darenggre PHC and the Tura Civil Hospital and urged the department to look into the matter.

According to the party, visits were paid by its members to the two PHCs recently where it was found that they were lacking in various aspects some of which included insufficient staff, unavailability of medicines like TT injections, absence of maintenance, poor building infrastructure, non maintenance of roads leading up to the health centre besides others.

With regard to the Tura Civil Hospital, the party apprised the official on the leaking septic tank on the road leading to a residential area near the Corona Care Centre and urged that steps be taken to repair it before it sparks a public outcry.