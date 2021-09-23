Preparing for worst: James on COVID-19

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Health Minister, James PK Sangma who recently took over the portfolio has asserted that the COVID-19 situation was under control but the department is prepared for the worst in view of an anticipated third wave.

“We are not taking any chances. If the third wave does come we have to make sure that things are in place and we do not find ourselves overwhelmed,” Sangma said on Wednesday.

On the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, he said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and our officers and medical professionals are working hard. The situation as we see today is under control and we are hoping that it will get better in the coming days.”

To a query on safety of students in educational institutes, Sangma said, “Standard protocols have been put in place to deal with COVID and its spread and we are requesting people to follow these protocols to keep the disease in check.”

Meanwhile, the state recorded 166 fresh cases on Wednesday while four more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,385.

The active tally stands at 1,868 while 76,730 have recovered so far. There were 172 recoveries on Wednesday.