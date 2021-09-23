Did not meet TMC leader in Kolkata: Hek

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Senior BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister, AL Hek on Wednesday claimed that there was no truth in the media report about his meeting with TMC leaders in Kolkata on Tuesday.

“I have not met anyone. I came here for my personal work and the only person I met was former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy,” Hek told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

“There is zero truth in the report,” he added.

Incidentally, both Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma and Hek were in Kolkata on Tuesday fuelling speculations in political circles about a possible political somersault by the duo.

According to unconfirmed reports, they had held discussions with a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress.