HLC report soon

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Nudged by the pressure groups, the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the relocation of Harijan Colony from Iew Mawlong will be submitting its report to the state government within this month.

“The HLC was supposed to submit its report on September 17. It could not be done since the binding of the report was not completed,” a senior official said on Wednesday.

Refusing the divulge the contents of the report, he said it will be submitted in the next few days.

The senior official said that the preparation of the report was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The HLC, constituted on June 4, 2018, is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who blamed the delay in submitting the report for several reasons.

Pointing out that the agreement signed between the Hima Mylliem and Shillong Municipal Board for the said plot of land at Iew Mawlong was very vague, Tynsong had said the committee needs to hold a series of meetings with the Hima Mylliem and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council since the land in question falls in the scheduled area.

He had also said the government was keen on finding a permanent solution to this long-pending issue

A sub-committee headed by former Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling had earlier submitted its report to the HLC that was constituted to find a feasible solution for relocating Harijan Colony.

The HLC had constituted this sub-committee to look into the differences between the state government and the Hima Mylliem over the Harijan Colony land dispute.