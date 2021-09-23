Will try for strengthening the party: Mukul Sangma

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Opposition Congress leader Dr Mukul Sangma speaks to media persons in the city on Thursday. ST photo by Sanjib.

SHILLONG, Sept 23 :Senior Congress leader, Dr Mukul on Thursday said  that he would impress for course correction at an appropriate level within the four walls of the party.
Talking to reporters, Sangma who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said that he would continue to strive and ensure that the party is strengthen.
He said that his focus was looking at how things had gone and issues that needed course correction within the four wall of the party.
Stating that by choice he decided to remain inaccessible, Dr. Mukul said that he would talk to leaders in AICC whom he wants to talk.
To a question that many parties are eager to welcome him into their fold, he said that he has friends different political parties within and outside the State.
The Congress leader said  he would first try to strengthen the party to which he belongs.

