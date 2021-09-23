Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after confidential report ‘leak’

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 : Google on Thursday said that it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the leak of the Competition Commission of India’s confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the global search engine giant.

“We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while it was in the CCI’s custody,” the company said in a statement.

“Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any government investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures.”

The CCI, which is the country’s antitrust watchdog, launched a probe two years ago into Google’s alleged abuse of the Android Operating System (OS).

Commenting on it, Google said, “We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with.”

Recently, the CCI’s Director General (DG) established that Google had indulged in unfair business practices by insisting on the Android OS.

The DG’s findings do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step, the tech giant noted in its statement. Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG’s findings, much less submit its defence with respect to any allegations, the statement added.