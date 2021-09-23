IIT-G, AICTE tie up to help solve NE water, energy problems

GUWAHATI. Sept 23: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for implementation of a scheme under which financial support will be provided to the Northeastern technical institutions to help solve the water and energy problems.

The partnership under the AICTE-GAINER (Grant for Augmenting Infrastructure in North East Region) Scheme will also provide financial support to boost digital connectivity infrastructure along with solar power, water supply with wider coverage of needy institutions.

AICTE and IIT-G had signed an MoU to implement the scheme, which has now been extended for another two years with the addition of digital connectivity infrastructure along with solar power and water supply and mentoring for MODROBS (Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence) and Research Promotion Schemes (RPS).

“Both AICTE and IIT-G have an interest in promoting research, development and quality improvement in the Northeast region of the country. IIT Guwahati holds a large reservoir of expertise and technologies in multiple domains that can benefit the society immensely,” IIT-G director T.G Sitharam, said while highlighting the unique points of the collaboration.

He further said that a coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of Northeast region, which will improve the quality of education and capacity-building at the grass-root level and change the lives of common people of the region.

The MoU also includes IIT-G’s extension of support for facilitating necessary training on the technical proposal writing under MODROBS, RPS, and internet schemes of AICTE for Northeastern technical institutions.