SHILLONG, Sept 24: The members of KSU, FKJGP and HNYF of Mawlai Circle on Friday carried out a surprise agitations in front of the main entrance gate of the Meghalaya Secretariat to pressurise the state government to suspend the top police officials who were responsible in the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13 last.