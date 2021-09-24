Saubhagya scam probe eyewash: Cong

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Opposition Congress said the judicial inquiry ordered into the Saubhagya scam is a mere eyewash.

“We have repeatedly demanded an inquiry into the alleged corruption and so did some coalition partners like HSPDP and BJP. The government constituted the probe but not as demanded. I don’t think justice will be done,” Congress spokesperson and Rangsakona MLA, Zenith Sangma said on Thursday.

Congress has been demanding a CBI probe as the state government has not shown any seriousness in investigating the allegations, he said.

Sangma said the probe got off to a wrong start and got delayed after a judge refused to be a part of it.

Pointing out that the CAG interim report found misappropriation of Rs 150 crore, he said: “It speaks volumes about corruption and the tendering process of this Saubhagya scheme had lots of irregularities.”

The Congress spokesperson also referred to the National Institute of Technology project designed to favour a particular contractor and firm.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma said that the terms of reference of the inquiry commission probing into alleged corruption in the MeECL and Saubhagya scheme was a joke.

“The terms of reference are intended to tell people that nothing is going to come out of the inquiry,” Mukul told reporters.

He also pointed out that this effort is just eyewash since every political party in the coalition who had been aggressively demonstrating before the people of the state are now quiet.

“The people who are involved in the illegal activities will get emboldened if they manage to go scot-free. It is an important that we take cognizance of the irregularities which are in front of us and seek justice,” he said.