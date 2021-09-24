No pact with NPP: Pala

SHILLONG, Sep 23: Newly-appointed Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President, Vincent Pala has dismissed reports of Congress nurturing plans of forming the government in the state in 2023 with the help of the National People’s Party (NPP) as mere conjectures.

“How can we even think of forming the government when elections have not been held and candidates have also not been finalised,” Pala said on Thursday.

He also pointed out that he was not sure when the Assembly elections will be held in Meghalaya in view of the COVID situation which has been hitting the country in waves.