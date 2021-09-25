2 minor girls from Khliehriat rescued from Kalain in Assam

KHLIEHRIAT, Sept 25: Meghalaya Police have rescued two minor girls aged 13 and 14 years who were taken away from their homes at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills, from Kalain area in Barak Valley of Assam in cooperation with Assam Police.

The Women Police Station in Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills received information on September 19 and 22 respectively about the minor girls who had been taken way from their homes on September 17.

Accordingly two cases were registered vide Khliehriat Women Police Station — 30 (09)/2021 and 40 (09)/2021 u/s 363 IPC and investigation was launched.

On receipt of information that the minor girls were traced to Kalain at Barak Valley in Assam, a police team of East Jaintia HIlls led by WP/SI SD Shabong and SI B Marbaniang along with assistance of Assam Police managed to track and rescue the two girls from two separate locations in Kalain. However, the two accused, Saydul Islam and Raju @ Mujib managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness. Police are on the look out for them.

The rescued minor girls were brought back to Khliehriat safe and are being handed over to CWC after completion of formalities.