WI assures Pakistan of honouring commitment

St John’s (Antigua), Sep 24: Cricket West Indies (CWI) assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that it plans to honour its tour obligations, including the one in December this year.

CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave said that the sport’s governing body in the Caribbean had no intention not to fulfil the tour obligations.

“At this stage, our intention is to fulfil our touring obligations. We’ve got a pretty clear process that we go through with independent security experts, like we did in 2018,” Grave was quoted as saying by Trinidad Newsday on Thursday.

Three years back, the West Indies side under Jason Mohammed had toured Pakistan for three Twenty20Is in Karachi.

“We will follow that process, the board of directors, WIPA (West Indies Players’ Association), as well as the players themselves will review the plans and our reports, including the independent security advice.

“Most of our women’s and men’s players have played in Pakistan in the last few years,” Grave went on to add. (IANS)