Shillong Labet Basketball Club (inset) defeated Haryana Hoopers 37-19 in their first match at the 5×5 Basketball Championship in Siliguri organised by the Himalayan International Residential School in collaboration with Hoopsters Club. Meanwhile, Tyllilang Basketball Academy also played two games, losing their first to Sikkim’s The Girls of Gangyap before winning against hosts Siliguri Warriors 28-6.