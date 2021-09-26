Tynsong bets big on Power

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was on Saturday upbeat about the Power department doing well in the days ahead.

“The way forward is very positive. I cannot say much now as a series of review meetings will be held,” he said when asked how he intended to improve the department mired in corruption charges and irregularities.

Tynsong had a week ago taken over from James P.K. Sangma as the Power Minister.

He said he will get a clearer picture of the way forward after a series of review meetings next week.

“I need to be fully acquainted with the department, its plusses and minuses,” he added.

Sangma’s removal from the Power department came in the wake of alleged irregularities in the MeECL as well as the department. The Opposition Congress and some MDA partners had sought his ouster.