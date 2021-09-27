Assam cops file chargesheet in Nandita Saikia death case

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Assam Police has filed a 400-page chargesheet in the case related to the death of Nandita Saikia 36 days after she was allegedly attacked by an employee of Moridhal College in Dhemaji.

According to reports, Nandita, a BA third-semester student of Moridhal College and a resident of Naba Kathbari village under Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by Rintu Sarma on August 21.

She succumbed to grievous injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh four days after the heinous incident.

Reportedly, Sarma had attacked Nandita after her family rejected his proposal for marriage.

The chargesheet was filed against Sarma by Dhemaji Police on Monday with signatures taken from several witnesses.

Sarma, who is in police custody, has been booked under Sections 342/324/307/302 of IPC.

The Assam Cabinet had on August 26 decided that the case would be heard in a special fast-track court.

It may be mentioned that Special DGP G.P Singh was directed to oversee the entire investigation process.