TURA, Sep 27: The Officer in-charge of the Tura Police Station has informed that an unidentified dead body of a non-tribal of around 55 years, who succumbed to illness at the Tura Police Hospital is being kept at the Tura Civil Hospital morgue.

According to a notification issued to the public, the deceased expired on September 24 and relatives have been urged to come forward to identify the body and claim the same