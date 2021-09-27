Meghalaya CM provides wheel-chair to entrepreneur

SHILLONG, Sept 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday provided mobility support to an entrepreneur who is a Person with Disability (PwD), Justipassing Ryntathiang from West Khasi Hills District.

Ryntathiang gained limelight after the recent E-Challenge Entrepreneur programme where he had won an award for his enterprise.

After seeing the challenges, he faced to move around and cope up with his day-to-day life, the CM had the announced that the government would provide him with some mobility support.

“Lucky that during this time a new technology was introduced by individuals in Chennai. Timing was very good and thankful to entire team,” said Sangma.

He further thanked GHP Raju and also the Social Welfare Department team involved in making this successful.

The chief minister was hopeful that this unit will help Ryntathiang and his entrepreneurial ventures would become an example to other differently abled in the state so that they could realise that this challenges shouldn’t stop them from achieving their dreams. He added that the government is always there to support them.

Ryntathiang is a shining example of one to show courage and move forward said Sangma. The wheelchair was bought under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant and the total expenditure was Rs 90,000.

The government has no plans of distributing this particular unit but other kinds of mobility units are given which are supported by GOI.

Asked about the remaining approximately 44,000 disabled people in the state, Sangma said that the government in past years had organised programmes providing different kind of help to the differently abled to help them.

Ryntathiang a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Mawblei makes local items like mura (local chair).

Speaking to media persons Ryntathiang said that he was very happy that the government had now eased his way of travelling since earlier he had to use his hands to walk.

“I will need help since I don’t know how to use it. I think it will take time to get a hang of it,” said Ryntathiang.

Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Sabrella Marak said that there are many challenges for the differently abled persons especially in the rural areas.

“There are many people who still need financial help and they need economic stability. There are certain ways apart from all the government schemes given. There is a bank called the National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation (NHFDC) exclusively through Apex Bank they can seek financial assistance, so that is one that they can look at,” said Marak.

She added that awareness programmes are held but ground workers are also there to remind the people with challenges especially from rural areas to come forward.

According to Marak, the achievement for enrolling PWDs with UID cards in Meghalaya has come to around 60% but they are yet to achieve more. Through this UID cards the PWDs can avail benefits of different schemes.