Purakhasia hit and run case:Local body offers to monitor boulder trucks

TURA, Sept 27: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) from Tura has urged concerned authorities as well as the stone exporters’ body to take corrective and necessary measures with regard to the tragic death of a minor boy who was run over by a dumper truck in Purakhasia recently, while warning that it would be compelled to come out on the streets and monitor the plying of the trucks if nothing was done on the matter.

The association while strongly condemning the mowing down of an innocent child by an over speeding boulder truck demanded of the authorities that the culprit be apprehended at the earliest and that the transportation of boulders in the region is closely monitored.

“It has come to our notice that it is not an isolated case. Several incidents of people being run over by boulder laden overspeeding trucks have been reported in the recent past. We have also learnt that there is no proper system to scrutinize the transportation of stone in this area. Neither the Forest department nor MVI or Police are monitoring the plying of the trucks,” its Publicity and education Secretary, Frederick A Sangma said.

The association also questioned whether the vehicles or its drivers have proper licenses or authorizations to ply in the region and urged concerned authorities to closely monitor the trucks so that such untoward incidents do not happen in the future.