NPP wary of TMC ‘threat’

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The ruling National People’s Party is wary of reports that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to expand its footprint in the North East, including Meghalaya.

State NPP president WR Kharlukhi on Sunday acknowledged the “threat” from the West Bengal-based party.

“We are taking everything as a threat and preparing ourselves. We take any political party seriously and we will not let our guards down, be it new entrant or old,” he said.

He felt the TMC would try to gain a foothold in the state and “that’s why we take it seriously and will fight”.

Kharlukhi cited media reports to say the TMC has set its sights on the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

The NPP, too, is preparing for the next electoral battle and working cohesively, he added. Kharlukhi declined to speculate on the possibility of a few Congress MLAs joining the NPP ahead of the polls. “We still have a year and a half left,” he said.

A TMC leader had earlier said the party has a major plan for the North East. The party is reportedly targeting a set of Congress leaders caught in the leadership tussle between former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Shillong MP Vincent H. Pala.

Dr Sangma, miffed with the Congress high command for not being consulted on Pala’s appointment as the state party chief, had met a senior TMC leader in Kolkata last week to set tongues wagging.

There are speculations that he may launch the TMC in Meghalaya along with some Congress MLAs and leaders from the Garo Hills region.