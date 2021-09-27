Court date for activists quarantine

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The four persons, including a social activist, who were arrested for allegedly trying to seek the help of the NSCN-IM to form an insurgent group in Meghalaya, will be produced before the court after their discharge from Shillong Civil Hospital, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The four were shifted to the hospital after their arrest on September 17 to undergone the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

They were arrested on their return from the central headquarters of the NSCN-IM at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland.