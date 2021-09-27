Sohra adds new waterfall to its list of tourist spots

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The picturesque tourist town of Sohra has now added another feather to its cap with the addition of one more majestic waterfall to its list.

With a height of 40 metres, Prut Falls located at Laitlyndop village is set to become a sought after tourist attraction following its inauguration on Saturday by KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne.

This waterfall emerges from Urwan river formed by the inflowing stream from Khliehshnong Laitlyndop, Umkrem and Madan Umkrem. The Urwan river flows to Mawsiang and reaches upto Shyngoid under Sohra Syiemship.

The footpath leading to Prut Falls and the viewpoint were constructed by Laitlyndop VEC under MGNREGA.

Speaking on the occasion, Chyne expressed confidence that the new spot will help to attract more tourists to Sohra. “I am happy that the development of Prut Waterfall as a tourist destination was possible due to the joint efforts of the people of the village,” he said.

The KHADC CEM also handed over a work order to the Dorbar Shnong of Laitlyndop village for further development of the infrastructure around the waterfall.

He urged the people visiting the waterfall to maintain cleanliness.