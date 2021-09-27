New twist in Cheristerfield case

SHILLONG, Sep 26: In a fresh development in the case pertaining to the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a letter allegedly written by three retired police personnel addressed to the deceased’s brother Granary Starfield Thangkhiew and which he received by post, has demanded that the probe should be handed over to the CBI if the state government cannot comply with the demand for suspension of the top police officials.

“The probe should be handed over to the CBI as per the complaint lodged by his two sons. We know that the subordinate officers will not be able to investigate the top police officers,” the three retired police personnel under the umbrella of Ka Sur Ki Pulit Ba Lah Shongthait said in the letter addressed to Thangkhiew’s younger brother, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew.

When contacted on Sunday, Granary confirmed that he had received the letter sent by post.

In the letter, the retired police personnel recalled that they were also involved in counter-insurgency operations against the HNLC adding that there were many occasions that there were firing from both sides but that they had never killed any of the militant cadres who were unarmed.

“We are upset to learn that the two senior IPS officers — Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and Shailendra Bamaniya — had gone to kill Thangkhiew without any evidence but based on the order of DGP R. Chandranathan and IGP (Law & Order) Mukesh Kumar Singh,” the letter stated.

The retired police personnel said they are disappointed to see that even ministers and MLAs are afraid to speak against these IPS officers.

The former cops also recalled that there are many pending cases against the present DGP when he was posted in Assam.

They also mentioned that the IGP (Law and Order), Mukesh Kumer Singh was responsible for the alleged murder of the Fullmoon Dhar the criminal who is believed to be used by some powerful people, at Jowai and of Balsan Marak at Tura.

According to them, the case which was filed by CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing into the alleged murder of Dhar is still pending.

The retired police personnel also questioned why the state government was quick to suspend the SF-10 personnel posted at Mawkynroh-Umshing police outpost after their weapons were snatched by masked miscreants during the violence on August 15.

Meanwhile, Granary said that then family has filed their statements before the one-man judicial inquiry commission headed by Chairman of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei.

Official sources on Sunday also informed that the police had also filed their statement into this case through their lawyer.

It may be recalled that the judicial inquiry commission probing the killing of the former HNLC leader had issued a public notice asking people to furnish statements in connection with the incident on or before September 25.