HLC on Harijan Colony submits report

SHILLONG, Sept 28: The High Level Committee (HLC) constituted by Meghalaya government on the issue related to Them Metor (Harijan Colony) in the city has submitted its report to the government. The state Cabinet will to take it up for discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Government will go through the recommendation of the HLC line by line

The committee was constituted in June 4, 2018 after violence had broken out in the city following a clash in Them Metor. The HLC took more than three years to submit the report