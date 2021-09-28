Have to win fight against rabies by 2030, says Health Minister

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday called for collective efforts from his Ministry, the Animal Husbandry Ministry and the Ayush Ministry to eradicate rabies by 2030.

“We have to win the fight against rabies by 2030. It should be a comprehensive endeavour of the Health Ministry and Animal Husbandry Ministry, and we should also include the Ayush Ministry,” he said as he launched a “National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030”.

“Today, as people move from one place to another, the virus also goes with them. Many diseases have increased, many diseases have decreased, if only the Ministry of Health will try, the result will not come. We have to make efforts together,” he added.

The theme for Theme of this year’s World Rabies Day is ‘Rabies: Facts, not Fear’ and Mandaviya dedicated the day towards taking concrete action, spreading awareness & dispelling fear amongst the community to prevent rabies.

Mandaviya also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also working on reducing the cost of rabies vaccines.

“We are moving forward in ending tuberculosis because an ecosystem has been created to end it. In the same way, we have to campaign aggressively against rabies,” he said, stressing enhanced inter-ministerial coordination for the objective.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying MNinister Parshottam Rupala were also present on the occasion.