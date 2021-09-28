NPP decides on candidates in two LACs for Assembly by-poll

SHILLONG, Sept 28: The National People’s Party (NPP) today announced it’s candidate for two Assembly Constituencies out of the three LACs in the state where by-election will be held on October 30 next.

State NPP chief Dr WR Kharlukhi, informed that Abdus Saleh will contest from Rajabala constituency and Pyniaid Sing Syiem from Mawryngkneng constituency.

Kharlukhi confirmed that the party would also field its candidate from Mawphlang constituency for which discussions were going on.

He exuded confidence that the NPP would win the by elections from all the three constituency.