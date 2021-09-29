Apply MRSSA effectively, Mukul demands

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday urged the government to effectively implement the various provisions laid down in the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016.

He told reporters that MRSSA takes cognisance of responsibilities that need to be shared by the traditional institutions dealing with issues, especially concerning the maintenance of state’s demography.

Pointing out that the involvement of traditional bodies is an integral part of MRSSA, he said this legislation seeks to address the core issue of preserving the state’s demography, which is an important component.

“The state agencies, along with the traditional bodies, are responsible to implement all the provisions mandated in the Act,” Sangma said.

According to him, the legislation was formulated in such a way that nobody can seek judicial intervention.

“When we had enacted it, we looked into the pros and cons to ensure that everything is mandated by the law within the jurisdiction of state legislature,” he said.

Sangma said the MRSSA covers all aspects, including internal security, to ensure a safe and secure environment.