1 killed in mud wall collapse at Tura

TURA, Sept 29: A worker lost his life while engaged in earth work when a huge wall of mud came down at Mondol Tilla locality in Hawakhana, Tura on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 AM when two brothers, engaged in labour work at the home of Babita M Sangma, were cutting the soil around the house.

While working below, suddenly, a ton of loose earth from above came crashing down towards them.

While the younger brother escaped, the mud buried the other sibling alive.

His lifeless body was retrieved by locals who rushed in to remove the earth.

The victim has been identified as Maman M Sangma, who hailed from Mindikgre village but had settled down in Sampalgre area of Tura.

Mondol Tilla area has a history of landslips given the weak nature of the soil in the area. In the mid 1970s a major landslide occurred during the monsoon season destroying homes and taking several lives with it.