Bypolls to three vacant seats in state on Oct 30

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced bye-elections in two parliamentary and 30 Assembly constituencies across the country.

These include three in Meghalaya — Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang in the East Khasi Hills and Rajabala in the West Garo Hills district.

The bypolls have been necessitated following the demise of two Congress legislators, David Nongrum from Mawryngkneng and Dr Azad Zaman from Rajabala and associate member of UDP, Syntar Klas Sunn from Mawphlang.

The bypolls to the three Assembly constituencies will be the first in Meghalaya to be conducted with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, Fredrick Roy Kharkongor said the gazette notification would be issued on October 1. The last date for filing nomination is October 8, the date for scrutiny is October 11 and the date of withdrawal of nomination is October 13.

Polling will take place on October 30 while counting of votes will be held on November 2.

With the announcement of dates for the bye-elections, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included.

Stating that the ECI has emphasised following the COVID-19 guidelines during the bye-elections, Kharkongor said: “Public meeting has been prohibited during the pre-and post-nomination process and only three vehicles are permitted within the periphery of the office of a returning officer. No procession is permitted during nomination.”

“A new rule has been introduced according to which any candidate, polling agent or driver who comes in contact with election or public officials must be doubly vaccinated against COVID-19,” Kharkongor said.

He said for indoor meetings, 30% of the allowed capacity or 200 persons, whichever is lesser, will be allowed and a register will have to be maintained for counting the number of people attending such a meeting. For outdoor meetings, 50% of the total capacity will be allowed according to the COVID-19 guidelines or 1000 persons in the case of star campaigners and 50% or 500 persons in the case of non-star campaigners.

Kharkongor said the place of a meeting would need to be cordoned off and guarded. “People monitoring will be monitored and expenditure for cordoning or barricading will be borne by the candidate or the party and only those grounds that are cordoned or barricaded will be used for the rallies,” he added.

“For national and state recognised parties, 20 star campaigners have been allowed while an unrecognised party can have 10. No roadshows and no motorbikes or cycle rallies will be allowed and for street corner meetings, maximum of 50% of people will be allowed subject to availability of space and compliance to COVID-19 norms,” Kharkongor said.

He said five persons including the candidate would be allowed to go on door-to-door campaigns. In the case of a video van campaign, an audience of not more than 50 people would be allowed at one cluster point subject to the availability of space.

The CEO said the total number of vehicles allowed for a candidate or political party excluding star campaigners is 20 and the number of people in each vehicle would be 50% of its capacity. For poll day activities, two vehicles with three persons shall be allowed besides security for those protected by SPG.

He said the District Election Officer or Deputy Commissioner concerned would take appropriate measures to prevent crowding, maintain social distancing and other protocols on the counting day.

“There should be a triangle of safety for the polling process, polling personnel and for the voter so that there is a complete sense of confidence and safety in the hearts and minds of the voters and COVID-19 protocols will be encouraged and enforced,” he said. “The state government and the district-level authorities shall be responsible for monitoring supervision and compliance of the COVID-19 guidelines,” Kharkongor said.

He made it clear that if a candidate or political party violates any of the guidelines, no permission will be given to the candidate concerned for rallies or meetings. If a star campaigner violates, he or she will not be allowed to campaign any further in the district or constituency where the polls are being held.

The CEO further said all political parties have been asked to give criminal antecedents of any of the candidates they have selected.

Referring to the Judgment of the Supreme Court of February 13, 2020, and August 10 this year, he said the political parties have to furnish and publish details of any criminal antecedents of their candidates within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate but not prior to two weeks before the first date of filing of nominations.

Touching upon the poll preparedness, Kharkongor said: “We are already in a state of preparedness for Mawryngkneng and Rajabala but Mawphlang has happened recently. We have directed the Deputy Commissioner to gear up the preparations chiefly in terms of availability of the various personnel and training in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.”

“I will hold a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners within this week to assess and evaluate all the preparation so that we are in a position to be fully geared up for the election,” he added.