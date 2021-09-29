Kongthong can become Meghalaya’s cultural capital

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Rajya Sabha member, Prof. Rakesh Sinha has advocated the need to set up a museum and a laboratory at Kongthong village for documenting and preserving the unique culture and distinct tradition of the whistling village.

“Research should be done on the unique quality of the whistling village and also records must be preserved for posterity. It is important to understand the history and impact of this tradition,” Prof. Sinha said while speaking with The Shillong Times.

Prof. Sinha who has developed an affinity for the people of Kongthong said that giving each child a distinct name tune is a distinct tradition which villagers have used to call their children and communicate to each other.

He said that this distinct culture should be part of a research lab and museum for preserving distinct sounds so that the future generation should understand the impact of this tradition

“This tradition should not be seen only as a form of entertainment. This is not entertainment. This is a civilization characteristic. I am also proposing that this village should be made part of the intangible culture of UNESCO,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Pointing out that the COSCO Village in Turkey has received the Heritage tag from UNESCO for a similar ambience and communications through whistling sounds, Prof. Sinha said that people all over the world are curious about this tradition and want to know more about it.

He further said that when it is accepted as a cultural heritage then the world would put resources together to preserve the culture and people who perpetuate and nurture this culture and tradition.

“I will also approach the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and other ministries for setting up the laboratory and museum,” he said adding that these ministries are looking at Kongthong as the cultural capital of Meghalaya.

Taking his agenda on Kongthong forward, Prof. Sinha met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday to discuss issues concerning development of Kongthong, particularly road connectivity to the village from the state capital.

Later, Prof. Sinha announced that the chief minister has allotted Rs 1 crore for tourism development in Kongthong.

According to the parliamentarian, Khat-ar Shnong can form a cooperative society for promotion of broom and honey industries. He also stressed on the need to develop more tourism sites in the village.

“We can create sunrise and sunset sites and if we can develop the tourism sector of Kongthong, it’s earning will be more than the other districts of Meghalaya,” he said.

Asked to comment on the need for improving connectivity to the state which has huge tourism potential, the MP said that he did not want to meddle in other matter as he wants to confine himself to Kongthong village.

On the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit and its ramifications on the tourism industry, he said that apprehension, aspiration and ambition should be part of the democratic process and even the most difficult issues can be resolved through democratic means.

Asserting that he has been coming to Meghalaya only for the purpose of development of Kongthong village, he said, “When I come to Meghalaya, I leave things like ideology, religion, region and language in Delhi. I come here just to help a poor child, a farmer and a tribal and if my presence creates difficulties it will be detrimental to the state and if my presence creates harmony, development and inspires others I will feel good about my presence here,” he signed off.