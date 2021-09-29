HLC submits report on Harijan Colony relocation to CM

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Three years after the state government constituted the High Level Committee to examine the modalities pertaining to relocation of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong, the panel finally submitted its report to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

The Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong was constituted June 4, 2018 to look into the demand for relocation of Harijan Colony which gained momentum after an altercation at Iew Mawlong spiralled into a violent unrest which paralysed life in the city for weeks.

Even today, residents of Harijan Colony live under 24-hour police vigil.

The task of the HLC was to examine all relevant records and documents relating to the relocation of residents of the Harijan Colony and the committee was asked to recommend practically feasible solutions for relocation of the Colony.

Speaking to media persons after submitting the report, Tynsong said that the chief minister will examine the report before submitting it to the Cabinet which will go through the report point by point. Refusing to divulge the content of the report, Tynsong said that the government will hold detailed discussions on the report. “I would like to see discussions on the report at the earliest in the Cabinet,” he said.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma also said that the Political department will go through the report after which it will be discussed by the Cabinet in a few weeks’ time.

He congratulated the HLC for working hard and putting in a lot of efforts to come up with the report.

Earlier, the HLC had constituted a sub-committee headed by then Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling to look into the differences between the state government and the Hima Mylliem over the Harijan Colony land dispute.