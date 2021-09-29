People will vote for Cong: Mukul

SHILLONG, Sep 28: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll schedule for bye-elections to three vacant seats in Meghalaya on October 30, a confident Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said people will vote for the party.

“People will determine the fate of every candidate but I know what people will decide with lack of governance visible everywhere,” Sangma said when asked to comment on his party’s prospect in the bypolls.

Asked when the party will announce its candidates, he said that the Congress has an inherent system in place to decide on the party tickets.

According to him, the party has the State Election Committee and the All India Congress Committee to examine the list of contenders for the party ticket. “After completion of the due process, the announcement of the party candidates for the three bye-elections will be made,” the former CM said.

The grand old party lost three MLAs since bagging 21 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. Clement R. Marak (Selsella), David Nongrum (Mawryngkneng) and Azad Zaman (Rajabala) died.

The Congress lost the Selsella by-election to the NPP and is keen on not ceding its strongholds of Mawryngkneng and Rajabala.