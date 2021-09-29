Two-day online entrepreneurship workshop concludes

TURA, Sept 29: The two day online workshop on entrepreneurship conducted by the College of Community Science, Tura under the National Agriculture Higher Education Project-Institutional Development Plan (NAHEP-IDP) concluded on Wednesday.

The two day online workshop organized under the theme ‘The technical know-how of entrepreneurship and start-up’ was attended by altogether 52 participants comprising both the existing students and past pupils of the college.

During the two day programme, relevant and important topics relating to entrepreneurship, expansion of business, various available schemes from the Central Government and others were discussed. Officials from various renowned institutions including those from the District Industries Centre, Tura participated in the workshop and highlighted various important points to the students.