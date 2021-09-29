Will fight for truth until last breath: Sidhu  

CHANDIGARH, Sept 29: A day after his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he will fight for truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won’t compromise with.

“I will fight for truth until my last breath,” Sidhu said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

“It is not a personal battle but a fight for principles. I won’t compromise on principles,” Sidhu said categorically.

Without mincing words, he said he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back into the newly constituted state cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi, a first-timer Scheduled Caste Chief Minister in the state.

In the video message in Punjabi, the cricketer-turned-politician, who said his only religion is to make people’s lives better, said he had fought for justice and for Punjab’s agenda.

“What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised,” he said.

“I don’t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better. This is my only religion,” he said, adding, he will continue fighting for truth till his last breath.

Unhappy over the first expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts, including the Advocate General, Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post after remaining at the helm for 71 days.

As his decision pushed the state Congress into deeper crisis, Sidhu, however, maintained that he would not be leaving the party.

He announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in less than an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.