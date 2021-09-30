Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari takes charge as new IAF chief

New Delhi, Sept 30: Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Thursday took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force Chief as Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria demitted the post on superannuation.

After assuming charge, the new chief said that he was honoured and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Air Force.

Extending greetings to all Air Warriors, non-combatants (enrolled), DSC personnel, civilians and their families, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari expressed absolute faith and confidence in their ability to accomplish all assigned tasks with resolute dedication while maintaining IAF’s operational capability at an all-time high.

Outlining the focus areas for commanders and personnel, he said: “Protection of our Nation’s sovereignty and integrity is to be ensured at any cost.”

He added that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly-inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets, and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area.

The new IAF chief also stressed on acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenisation and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands, and sustained work to nurture human resources.

He urged all to “always uphold the ethos and credo of the Air Warrior, and strive to be an asset to the IAF in any role tasked for”.

An alumnus of NDA, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

During his career spanning almost four decades, he has held many significant command and staff appointments.

His operational appointments include of a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations, and Western Air Command, and staff appointments include the Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff.

A Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has served as an instructor at flying training establishments and has also been an air force examiner.

He was a pioneer member of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has served as a Directing Staff there. He has also served as Directing Staff at DSCSC in Zambia.

Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Vayu Sena Medal, and is honorary ADC to the President.

