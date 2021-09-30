Assam Cabinet approves Rs 1800 cr to waive microfinance loans

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: The Assam government on Thursday held a Cabinet meeting in Dhemaji and approved Rs 1800 crore to waive microfinance loans availed by women borrowers and sanctioned a Rs 700-crore relief package for the employees of the now defunct Cachar and Nagaon paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, being held for the first time outside Guwahati under his leadership, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rs 1,800 crore has been approved as the first installment for the borrowers, who have been making regular repayments, to repay microfinance loans.

“The Cabinet has also approved a Rs 700-crore package for the two HPCL mills. Of this amount, Rs 570 crore will be the relief package to pay the salary and other dues of 1100 employees,” Sarma said.

The quantum of the relief package will be assessed on the basis of Provident Fund, gratuity, pension, salaries and other dues as claimed and admitted before the liquidator.

“The remaining amount will be used to pay other bills like electricity charges and payment to the liquidator,” he said.

“Relief will also be provided to school teachers, contractual and co-operative workers of HPCL. The state government will facilitate workers/employees, who have not completed their service in getting jobs in the new industries to be established in HPCL land in future,” the chief minister said.

“Government jobs will be provided to the youngest 100 employees/workers of HPCL. Doctors, paramedical staff of HPCL will also be accommodated in government jobs,” he said.

The Cabinet also approved a fund of Rs 10 crore to be set up for the welfare of HPCL workers.

The state government will approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) through the official liquidator for taking over the assets of HPCL after exercising due diligence.

Among other key decisions, the state Cabinet decided to remove the ceiling on release of funds from National Old Age and Widow Pension schemes, making all social assistance schemes ceiling free and ensuring deposit of pension by the 10th of every month.

Besides, keeping in view the population growth in the existing towns of Silchar and Dibrugarh Municipal Board areas, the municipal boards will be upgraded to municipal corporations in order to increase the fund flow to these towns.

A separate legislation like Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971, will be formulated in case of both the municipal corporations in due course of time.