CM distributes cheques to producers’ groups in SWGH

TURA, Sept 30: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday interacted with the producers’ groups under Zikzak Developement Block, South West Garo Hills at MFC, Zikzak C&RD Block.

During the interaction, cheques worth Rupees Thirteen Lakhs, Seventy Thousand were also distributed to 17 Producers Group under Megha-LAMP and FOCUS (Farmers’ Collectivisation for Upscaling Production & Marketing Systems) through MBMA ( Meghalaya Basin Management Agency).

This funding of the Producers Groups is to financially empower those engaged in farming and marketing activities and help them prepare the Business plan to market their products, with a long term mission to help them register as cooperative societies for bigger marketing options.