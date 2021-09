TURA, Sept 30: The members of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee have expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of the bus mishap at Nongchram in East Garo Hills on Wednesday night and the recent landslide incident at Mondoltilla in which one person was killed.

“It was a very unfortunate incident in which many families have lost their loved ones. May God give them comfort and strength in their time of sorrow,” the members said.