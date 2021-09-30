Demand for ex-gratia for bus tragedy gains momentum

TURA, Sept 30: The silence of the state government in announcing any form of ex-gratia payment to the families of the six victims who died in the tragic bus accident at Nongshram village, on the East Garo Hills border with West Khasi Hills on Wednesday night, is being criticized by citizens and public alike.

“I spoke with East Garo Hills DC Swapnil Tembe and emphasized on the need for compensation for the victims and treatment of the injured, but he did not give any assurance. Innocent lives have been lost for no fault of theirs. I am extremely disappointed,” said Williamnagar MDC Alphonsus R Marak while speaking to The Shillong Times.

Meanwhile, pressure groups have also raised their voice against the lack of any aid to the victims from the government side.

The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) and the A’chik youth Council organizations are also demanding the payment of compensation to the victims’ families.

“The state government has to provide compensation,” demanded AHAM vice president George Prince Ch Momin. He was supported by the AYC organization.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and his brother and minister James K Sangma have both extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

However, voices are being raised from even among the general public as to why the government is not announcing any assistance to the families.

“These were young men and women at the prime of their age who were going for further studies so as to give much more to society when their lives were cut short by reckless driving. Surely the government ought to recognize that,” said several citizens when asked for their views on the matter.

It is interesting to note that in other states of the country whenever such a calamity occurs the government quickly announces an ex-gratia payment for victims’ families.

In the case of Meghalaya, successive loss of lives have seldom made it to the government package.