‘Independent probe a must’

TURA, Sept 30: former congress minister and ex-legislator of Williamnagar, Deborah C Marak, has called on the Meghalaya government to initiate an independent probe to ascertain why steps were never taken to rein in drivers and remove found to be indulging in intoxicants, all these while.

“Today there is irreparable loss to the families and the society only because of one man’s foolish act of drinking and driving. But this is not something new. This habit of drinking and driving by public transport drivers has been an issue for many years, why has no checks been made on this problem?” demanded to know Deborah Marak.

She also questioned the state government’s silence on the payment of ex-gratia to the victims’ families and those who sustained injuries.

“Today seriously injured passengers who are fighting for their lives have been rushed to Guwahati, Goalpara and Tura hospitals. Who will bear the cost. Isn’t it the duty of the government to come forward and help?” she questioned.

She also ridiculed the Transport department for its failure to improve the system which has led to much decay in the functioning of the system.

“It is a shame that the transport department does not have enough competent drivers and buses forcing people to risk their lives during travel. Is it not a fact that there is just a single MTC bus having to pick up passengers from Williamnagar and go all the way to Tura to collect the passengers from there before leaving for Shillong at night? Why has there been no provision for additional vehicles and drivers?” asked Deborah Marak.

She demanded that until the transport department gets its act together, it ought to stop the night travel which is jeopardizing the lives of innocent passengers.