Govt making efforts to upscale Edu sector: Conrad

Inaugurating the new building of the St Anne’s School at remote Garagre Village in South West Garo Hills, Conrad said that the government’s top priority was to invest in the education sector even as he informed that a special programme has been chalked out to create better educational facilities in the state.

Highlighting the various difficulties faced by the government to up-grade the education scenario in the state, he said that the education sector cannot be transformed overnight but the government was making efforts to bring overall changes to the whole education system.

During the inauguration, Conrad also expressed appreciation to the missionaries for their efforts and commitment towards transforming the educational facilities in the state and announced that solar light facilities and computers would be sanctioned for St Anne’s School.

The school, which first came into being with the help of funds from various donors including those from Germany was inaugurated in the presence of Tura Bishop, Rt Rev Andrew R Marak and Auxiliary Bishop, Jose Cj.