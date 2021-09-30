September 30 firing victims remembered in GH

TURA, Sept 30: For the second time in two years, the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 continued to dampen the proper observation of the memorial service for the 9 martyrs from Garo Hills who died in a police firing on September 30, while protesting the alleged bifurcation of the MBOSE.

The violent incident of 2005 which claimed the lives of altogether 9 people had shocked the whole region as well as the State. While four innocent people lost their lives in Tura, five others were killed in Williamnagar as police fired indiscriminately upon a protesting mob. Since the firing incident, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has been holding memorial Church services every year at Chandmary playground in Tura and at the Rongrenggre Government School Playground in Williamnagar.

On Thursday evening, while the occasion was observed with a full Prayer cum Memorial service in Williamnagar, the observation was held back in Tura with organizers preferring a low key observation which included a floral tribute and candle light vigil at the cenotaph erected in memory of the fallen martyrs.

“We are not holding the Memorial Church Service in view of the pandemic. Hopefully, we can hold a proper service for the victims from next year,” Chairman of the Victims’ Solidarity Forum, Manseng A Sangma informed.

The floral tribute cum candle lit vigil in Tura began from 5 pm in which the families of the victims also participated. Torches set up prior to the brief programme were also lit by family members of the victims at the exact spots where they fell to police bullets.

Earlier in the morning, organizers of the programme along with the family members also visited the graves of the victims and offered prayers as well as laid floral tribute.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made by organizers to the government to give justice to the families of the victims and act against those responsible for the death of the nine innocent people.

“It has been more than fifteen years and yet the families have not received justice. As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. We appeal to the government to act against those responsible so that the families can be at peace,” member of the forum and FKJGP General Secretary, Raksrang Sangma said.

The observation of the occasion in Williamnagar was also attended by the family members of the victims who led the gathering in paying homage to the fallen martyrs. Prayers were offered by several speakers and Church leaders for the souls of the departed martyrs during the short prayer service.

The laying of floral tributes along with a candlelight vigil at cenotaphs erected for the victims marked the day’s observation at both places.