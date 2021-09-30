Meghalaya women dominate in managerial positions

NEW DELHI, Sep 29: Women from Meghalaya rank first in India in terms of the percentages of females holding managerial positions across the country, followed by Sikkim and Mizoram, according to the official annual bulletin study of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

As per the survey, Meghalaya ranks at 34.1%, followed by Sikkim (33.5%), Mizoram (33.3%), Andhra Pradesh (32.3%) and Punjab (32.1%). Interestingly, neighbouring Assam is ranked the lowest with just 6.9% of female workers in managerial position. Assam is closely followed by Haryana (7.5%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (9%) and Uttarakhand (11.7%).

In terms of literacy rate and professions involving technical roles too, females from Northeast India show the highest percentages across India.

In case of literacy rate of women, the Northeastern states have outperformed the rest of the country.

The PLFS results also revealed that Northeastern states show the highest percentages of female workers working as legislators, senior officials and managers in states and Union Territories. The total ratio of female workers working in these positions is highest in Manipur with 51.8%, closely followed by Meghalaya with 51.7%, Sikkim with 50.4% and Andhra Pradesh with 47.9%.

In terms of ratio of females to males among professional and technical workers, Sikkim takes the lead with 120.2%, followed by Meghalaya with 101.5% and Kerala with 91.6%.

Manipur and Assam also show positive results of 85.2% and 52.9% in terms of female to male ratios.

Females occupy only 18.8% of the senior and middle-management positions at all-Indian level. Manipur and Meghalaya ranked first among the states at 34.1% women occupying these positions.