Classes VI-VIII to reopen in urban areas from Oct 1

SHILLONG, Sep 29: The state government has recommended resumption of normal studies in schools for students of Classes VI to VIII in urban areas of the state from October 1.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Donald P. Wahlang issued a notification on Wednesday which states that students of Classes I to V in urban areas will be allowed to make school visits. Classes will be conducted through online mode only for such students.

The notification also said that regular classes from IX to XII will continue in the urban areas while regular classes from I to XII will continue in the rural areas.

“The consent of the parents is paramount. Parents will have a final say on physical presence of their wards and attendance norms shall be relaxed,” the notification said, adding that face covers/masks are compulsory for attending schools.

Teaching time will be limited to three to four hours per day and no cultural or sports events will be allowed, the order said. Students who are unwell should not be allowed to attend school.

The adjusted academic calendar has been uploaded on the Education department website www.megeducation.gov.in and the MBoSE website www.mbose.in, the notification said.