Taliban envoy again seeks UN acceptance

Kabul, Oct 1 : Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s appointed envoy to the UN, has again urged the world body to allow him to represent Afghanistan, the media reported.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shaheen said: “The Kabul administration exists no more and has no components of a government while IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan), having all components of a government, is the only and real representative of the people of Afghanistan.”

He added since the former administration of former President Ashraf Ghani collapsed following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15, Ghulam Isaczai, the Permanent Representative of the elected government of Afghanistan, can no longer represent the country at the UN.

Shaheen’s renewed appeal on Thursday came as he was denied by the world body from taking Afghanistan’s seat.

The UN has also extended Isaczai’s tenure.

However, Isaczai withdrew from speaking at the high-level UN General Assembly meeting on Monday. (IANS)