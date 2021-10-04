Assam Cong suspends MLA for ‘repeatedly’ violating party discipline

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: The Assam Congress on Monday suspended party MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed a couple of days after the legislator was arrested for making “communal and provocative” statements against eight youths who were killed during the Assam Agitation in 1983.

“Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has suspended Sherman Ali Ahmed, MLA, member ACLP from Congress party with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline,” an order issued by APCC stated.

Ahmed had allegedly made controversial remarks in the media, dishonouring the eight Assamese youths who were allegedly killed by suspected Bangladeshi migrants at Gorukhuti under Sipajhar revenue circle of Darrang district in 1983.

The MLA, while referring to the recent Gorukhuti eviction violence, remarked that the eight youths were ‘killers of people from the immigrant community’ and not ‘martyrs’.

The APCC had on Friday issued a showcause notice to Ahmed over breach of party discipline for “deliberately acting in a way calculated to lower the prestige of the party.”

The party has sought explanation from the legislator within three days for his statement and also why disciplinary action should not be taken against him “for making communally provocative statements with intent to disturb social harmony prior to the by-elections.”

Reportedly, cases against the legislator have been registered in at least 21 police stations, including four police stations in the city.

The controversial statements by the MLA had sparked strong reactions from political parties and pressure groups, with the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demanding his arrest for “disrespecting the eight martyrs of the Assam Agitation.”

A three-time MLA from Baghbar Assembly constituency in Barpeta district, Ahmed was produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court here on Sunday and was subsequently remanded to two days’ police custody.

The Assam Congress Legislature Party on Sunday unanimously recommended the APCC to take disciplinary action against Ahmed for repeatedly violating party discipline.